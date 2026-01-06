Air China to sell 1.61% stake in Cathay Pacific for US$170 million

HONG KONG: China's flagship carrier ⁠Air China said on Tuesday (Jan 6) it would sell ‍108.1 million ⁠shares, representing ‍about a 1.61 per cent stake ⁠in Cathay Pacific ‍Airways for a total of HK$1.32 billion (US$169.57 million).

After completing the sale, Air China will hold around a 27.11 per cent stake in ‍Cathay Pacific, though that will rise to 29.98 per cent after the Hong Kong carrier completes a planned buyback of a stake owned by Qatar Airways.

Swire Pacific will remain the largest shareholder with a 47.65 per cent stake after the buyback.

Cathay Pacific Airways CEO Ronald Lam said on Tuesday that Air China's decision was a "tactical" move.

"I understand this is only tactical. Air China will remain our long-term strategic shareholder. I think that ⁠is for sure," Lam told reporters at an event to mark Cathay Pacific's 80th anniversary.

Air China said in a statement its shareholding in Cathay will be maintained "at an appropriate level" and it remained optimistic about the Hong Kong airline's prospects.

