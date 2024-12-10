Air India buys 100 more Airbus aircraft

MUMBAI: Air India has placed an order to buy 100 more Airbus aircraft, the Tata Group-owned carrier said Monday (Dec 9), in a deal aimed at bolstering its fleet and winning over flyers.



The airline said the deal consisted of 10 widebody A350 and 90 narrowbody A320 family aircraft.



The new purchase, the company said in a statement, is "in addition" to the orders for 470 aircraft Air India placed with Airbus and Boeing last year.



When the two deals were announced, it was the largest order unveiled at the same time by a commercial carrier, with list price calculations for the jets suggesting an estimated value north of US$70 billion.



"The latest order takes the total number of aircraft that Air India ordered with Airbus in 2023 from 250 aircraft, comprising 40 A350 and 210 A320 family aircraft, to 350," the carrier said in a statement, without giving price details on the latest order.