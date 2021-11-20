Logo
Business

Air lessor SMBC Aviation to buy rival Goshawk - media reports
Business

20 Nov 2021 02:19AM (Updated: 20 Nov 2021 02:15AM)
DUBLIN : SMBC Aviation Capital, one of the world's Top 5 aircraft lessors, is to buy smaller rival Goshawk, the Irish Independent newspaper and AirFinance Journal trade publication reported on Friday.

Both lessors declined to comment on the reports.

SMBC Aviation Capital, which is owned by a consortium including Japan's Sumitomo Corp and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, has a fleet of 689 owned, managed and committed aircraft, mostly Boeing and Airbus short-haul models, according to its website.

Goshawk, a 50-50 joint venture between Hong Kong-based conglomerate NWS Holdings Limited and Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited, has an owned, managed and committed fleet which consists of 222 aircraft, its website says.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Source: Reuters

