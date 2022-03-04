Logo
Air taxi start-up Volocopter raises US$170 million in new financing round
A test flight of the "Volocopter 2X" drone taxi during an Urban Air Mobility Airport Demo event at Gimpo Airport in Seoul, South Korea, November 11, 2021. REUTERS/Heo Ran/Files
The logo of the German company Volocopter is seen on a prototype of an electrical air taxi during a presentation at the Fiumicino airport, in Rome, Italy, October 27, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/Files
04 Mar 2022 03:42PM (Updated: 04 Mar 2022 03:53PM)
BERLIN: German aviation startup Volocopter said on Friday (Mar 4) it had raised US$170 million from investors including funds run by Korean WP Investment in a new financing round as it seeks certification for its battery-powered flying taxi.

Volocopter said the total funds it had raised jumped to US$579 million and its pre-money valuation was at US$1.7 billion.

The company said the funds raised in the series E financing round will help the certification of its electric passenger air taxi and the commercial launch worldwide.

Volocopter said new investors include Korea's WP Investment and Honeywell, adding that existing investors including Atlantia, Whysol and btov Partners also increased their investment in this round.

Source: Reuters/fh

