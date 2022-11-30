How are airlines still able to price tickets so high? One airport chief explains

Airline tickets in the US are outpacing inflation, according to a report by US business news channel CNBC, which showed prices jumping 25 per cent in the last year.

Despite the price tag, Americans have continued to travel, with spending on airlines and travel agencies skyrocketing by 60 per cent compared with a year ago.

US AIRPORTS BUSIEST IN THE WORLD IN 2021

US airports dominated the 2021 passenger traffic rankings, taking eight places in the top 10, according to data from industry group Airports Council International (ACI).

In particular, DFW, the biggest airport in Texas and the second largest in the country, performed exceptionally well.

It was the world’s second busiest airport in terms of passenger volume last year, buoyed by domestic leisure travellers. It served about 62.5 million passengers.

Mr Donohue said that the airport has fully recovered and is back at 2019 pre-pandemic traffic, thanks to rapid economic growth in the Dallas-Fort Worth area that has enabled DFW to recover faster than other airports in the US.

Domestic business travel within the US is at about 80 per cent compared to before COVID, higher than the international average, said Mr Donohue.

The DFW airport welcomes about 15,000 international travellers every day and the traffic recovery to and fro Latin and South America has been “tremendous”, he said.

He added that the airport is also seeing strong traffic to Europe and the Middle East.