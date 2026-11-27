KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia has told employees it will delay salary payments to the end of each month from November through March, according to an internal email seen by Reuters, as the airline takes measures to conserve cash and its Philippine unit cuts jobs.

The email, sent to Malaysia-based staff late last week by chief people officer Muhammad Khurram Zia, cited the need for a "temporary operational adjustment" at Southeast Asia's largest budget airline, which like its peers faces higher jet fuel costs.

Salary payments during the five-month period would be made on the 30th of each month or the last day of February, the email said.

It cited a "challenging environment" and asked employees for "patience and flexibility".

The email's contents were confirmed by two people familiar with the matter. One of the people said AirAsia had previously paid salaries earlier in the second half of each month.

AirAsia did not respond to a request for comment.

The Iran war has sent jet fuel prices soaring, putting airlines worldwide under their worst financial strain since the COVID-19 pandemic.

US low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines collapsed in May, Latvia's airBaltic sought bankruptcy protection in September and Norway's Norse Atlantic suspended flights on Thursday as it looks for urgent short-term financing.