AirAsia has reached deal to restructure Airbus jet order -sources
FILE PHOTO: An AirAsia X Airbus A340 passenger jet arrives on its inaugural flight from Kuala Lumpur to Paris Orly Airport in this February 14, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Airbus is seen at the entrance of its factory in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
17 Sep 2021 11:49PM (Updated: 17 Sep 2021 11:57PM)
(Corrects to add phrase "to restructure" in first paragraph)

PARIS : Malaysia's AirAsia has reached a deal with Airbus to restructure a large outstanding order for A320-family passenger jets, industry sources said on Friday.

Asia’s largest low-cost airline group is one of the European planemaker’s biggest customers but deliveries and progress payments have been disrupted by the coronavirus crisis.

The sources added that the AirAsia deal involved a new delivery schedule and price cuts for Airbus jets on order.

Airbus declined comment, while AirAsia did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Source: Reuters

