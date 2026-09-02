AirAsia launches first codeshare with Turkey's Pegasus Airlines

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 : Malaysia's AirAsia has entered into its first codeshare partnership with Turkish low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines, opening up connections between Southeast Asia and Europe via Istanbul, the airline said on Wednesday.

The partnership, which starts on Wednesday, initially covers five European destinations - London, Moscow, Athens, Ankara and Zurich - and will progressively open access to more than 100 routes between Asia and Europe via the combined network, AirAsia said in a statement.

• AirAsia chief commercial officer Amanda Woo told reporters that the codeshare, which connects AirAsia's ASEAN network with Pegasus' European network via Istanbul, represents a different approach from its planned hub in Bahrain, AirAsia's first hub outside Asia.

• "This partnership with Pegasus is a totally different market, different approach, targeting the European part of the business," Woo said at a press conference.

• The biggest low-cost carrier in Southeast Asia said it would increase its Kuala Lumpur-Istanbul frequency to daily flights to support the partnership.

• Woo said AirAsia's plan to launch Bahrain services remains on track for March 2027, subject to the geopolitical situation.

• The carrier initially planned to commence the Bahrain hub in June, linking Kuala Lumpur to Bahrain and onward to London's Gatwick airport, but postponed the launch due to the conflict in the Middle East.