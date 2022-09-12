Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

AirAsia parent to add three A321 freighters to fleet
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

AirAsia parent to add three A321 freighters to fleet

AirAsia parent to add three A321 freighters to fleet

Capital A Berhad's logo is seen among its subsidiary companies during a ceremony announcing a name change of the group holding company from AirAsia Group Berhad, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, January 28, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain/File Photo

12 Sep 2022 12:31PM (Updated: 12 Sep 2022 12:38PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Capital A Bhd, the parent of Malaysian budget airline AirAsia, said on Monday its Teleport cargo arm would add three Airbus SE A321 freighters to its fleet starting in the first quarter of 2023.

The freighters would be leased from BBAM Limited Partnership, Capital A said in a statement.

Teleport last year began operating its first freighter, a Boeing Co 737-800 based in Bangkok, as the parent company looked to diversify revenue and take advantage of a boom in e-commerce.

Francis Anthony, head of commercial cargo at Teleport, said the A321s would allow it to serve such key markets as China from Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

A321 freighters are converted from passenger aircraft into dedicated cargo carriers.

BBAM last year ordered freighter conversions of at least 20 of A320s and A321s through to 2025 in a deal with Elbe Flugzeugwerke, a joint venture between Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd and Airbus.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.