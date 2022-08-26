Logo
AirAsia parent posts narrow loss in Q2 as travel demand rebounds
Business

The logo of AirAsia and airasia Super App under Capital A are seen displayed in this illustration picture taken March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

26 Aug 2022 06:35PM (Updated: 26 Aug 2022 07:29PM)
Capital A Bhd, parent of Malaysian budget airline AirAsia, on Friday (Aug 26) reported a narrower second-quarter operating loss, as travel demand in Southeast Asia began to rebound after pandemic-related rules eased.

The company said that its future looked positive, driven by momentum in sales and lifting of travel restrictions across the globe.

Capital A said it was taking all measures possible to return its grounded fleet back into service, with an estimate to have 160 operational aircraft by the end of 2022, and full operations by second quarter of 2023.

Capital A posted an operating loss of 491.3 million ringgit (US$110.03 million) for the three months ended Jun 30, compared to a loss of 792.2 million ringgit in the year-ago period.

The company last month reported its airline load factor, a measure of the percentage of seats filled, rose to 84 per cent in the second quarter, akin to pre-pandemic levels.

Passenger numbers rose 633 per cent from a year earlier, supported by growing domestic demand and the resumption of international travel in Southeast Asian countries. Cargo tonnage, however, fell 27 per cent due to extended lockdowns in China.

Capital A has invested heavily in payments firm BigPay, logistics arm Teleport and mobile Super App to diversify its revenue sources.

The company said in June it was evaluating fundraising options for a planned US listing, as it looks to shake off its classification as a financially distressed firm by Malaysia's stock exchange.

Source: Reuters/gs

