AirAsia to place order for small jets, drop Airbus A330neo

PARIS/HONGKONG, Feb 11 : AirAsia X plans a significant order for small jets as it adds new routes and flights for Asia's first-time travellers, while dropping its order for 15 larger Airbus A330neo planes, the co-founder of the Malaysian airline said on Wednesday.

Tony Fernandes, CEO of parent Capital A which recently restructured its aviation arm, said a choice between Airbus and Embraer regional models would be announced within the next month and would be larger than previously reported.

The order was expected to be announced late last month, but industry sources said it had been held up while the budget carrier completed talks over financing.

"I think we're coming to the end of that journey and within the next month, we will announce the winner of the campaign," Fernandes told Reuters.

Industry sources have said AirAsia is poised to order up to 150 of Airbus' smallest A220 jets, including firm orders for 100 jets and 50 options. Sources said that could now be expanded to 150 firm orders.

AirAsia is also in the process of firming up an order for 50 Airbus A321XLR long-distance narrow-body jets, Fernandes said.

The airline entrepreneur was speaking in an interview after announcing plans for a new low-fare Middle East hub in Bahrain.

Fernandes said AirAsia, which did not benefit from government lifelines during the industry's worst crisis, was ready to resume growth but "not at the expense of margins".