Nov 23 : Malaysian budget airline AirAsia posted on Monday a net loss of 381.3 million ringgit ($92.5 million) for the third quarter, as elevated jet fuel prices weighed on its operations.

The loss for the three months ended September 30 was narrower than a net loss of 830.5 million ringgit in the second quarter.

Revenue fell 8.4 per cent to 4.66 billion ringgit from 5.09 billion ringgit in the prior quarter.

AirAsia did not provide year-earlier comparisons due to accounting treatment arising from its January acquisition of Capital A's aviation business.

($1 = 4.1170 ringgit)