AirAsia reaches deal to restructure Airbus jet order -sources
FILE PHOTO: An AirAsia X Airbus A340 passenger jet arrives on its inaugural flight from Kuala Lumpur to Paris Orly Airport in this February 14, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
AirAsia reaches deal to restructure Airbus jet order -sources
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Airbus is seen at the entrance of its factory in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
17 Sep 2021 11:49PM (Updated: 18 Sep 2021 12:28AM)
PARIS :Malaysia's AirAsia has reached a deal with Airbusto restructure an outstanding order for hundreds of A320-family passenger jets, industry sources said on Friday.

Asia's largest low-cost airline group is one of the European planemaker’s biggest customers but deliveries to the airline have been disrupted in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The AirAsia deal does not involve cancelling the roughly 400 jets on order but includes a new delivery schedule and price cuts or other improvements in terms, the sources said.

Airbus declined comment, while AirAsia did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The agreement caps intense negotiations between AirAsia and Airbus after steadily worsening relations had cast a pall over one of the industry’s closest pairings.

AirAsia said last year it would stop taking deliveries of all Airbus jets and review remaining orders.

Industry sources said it had also stopped sending progress payments to Airbus, prompting the planemaker to suspend plans to produce jets on order pending the new restructuring deal.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

