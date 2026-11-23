Malaysian budget airline AirAsia posted on Monday (Nov 23) a net loss of RM381.3 million (US$92.5 million) for the third quarter, as elevated jet fuel prices weighed on its operations.

The loss for the three months ended Sep 30 was narrower than a net loss of RM830.5 million in the second quarter. The loss attributable to equity holders was RM175 million.

Revenue fell 8.4 per cent to RM4.66 billion from RM5.09 billion in the prior quarter, as AirAsia trimmed capacity by 12 per cent quarter-on-quarter amid fleet rationalisation. About 31 per cent of its 234-strong fleet was out of service at the end of the quarter.

Southeast Asia's biggest budget carrier has said it is grappling with its most challenging financial period since the pandemic after the Iran war led to a surge in jet fuel prices.

Foreign exchange remained a drag. AirAsia booked a net foreign exchange loss of RM141.9 million due to the depreciation of local currencies against the US dollar. No dividend was declared.

AirAsia did not provide year-earlier comparisons due to an accounting treatment arising from its January acquisition of the aviation business of affiliate Capital A.