Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Airbnb changes price display on app after customer complaints
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Airbnb changes price display on app after customer complaints

Airbnb changes price display on app after customer complaints

FILE PHOTO: Figurines are seen in front of the Airbnb logo in this illustration taken February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

07 Nov 2022 08:02PM (Updated: 07 Nov 2022 08:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Airbnb Inc's chief executive tweeted on Monday that the vacation rental company would make changes in the way it displays prices on its platform after it faced customer complaints.

"I've heard you loud and clear—you feel like prices aren't transparent and checkout tasks are a pain," CEO Brian Chesky tweeted.

Chesky said Airbnb would make four changes starting next month, where guests would be able to see the total price they are required to pay up front.

Customers would now be able to view full price breakdown with Airbnb's service fee, discounts, and taxes, according to Chesky's tweet.

The San Francisco-based company will prioritize the total price instead of a nightly fare in its search ranking algorithm, Chesky said.

Chesky also said the company would launch new pricing and discount tools to enable hosts to set more competitive prices.

Addressing customer complaints about guests having to complete checkout tasks, Chesky said guests should not have to do "unreasonable checkout tasks such as stripping the beds, doing the laundry, or vacuuming".

Airbnb, which has lost about 37 per cent of its share value so far this year, has benefited from strong travel demand but now faces risk from a surge in inflation and a strong dollar.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.