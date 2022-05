Vacation rental firm Airbnb Inc is closing its domestic business in China, CNBC reported on Monday (May 23), citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The company is planning to tell employees in the country as early as Tuesday morning in Beijing, .

All of Airbnb's mainland Chinese listings, homes and experiences, will be taken down by this summer, CNBC reported.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.