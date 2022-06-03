Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Airbnb to facilitate shift of host data to rivals ahead of China shutdown
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Airbnb to facilitate shift of host data to rivals ahead of China shutdown

Airbnb to facilitate shift of host data to rivals ahead of China shutdown

Airbnb logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

03 Jun 2022 03:43PM (Updated: 03 Jun 2022 03:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Airbnb Inc said on Friday it will facilitate the shift of housing and host data to several Chinese domestic rental platforms before it shuts down operations in mainland China from the end of July.

Hosts will be able to migrate information about their listings and reviews with one click, it said.

Airbnb has struck agreements with Chinese platforms including Meituan Homestay Xiaozhu/Feizhu and Tujia so that qualified hosts gain support such as help with directing traffic to their listings and targeted gift vouchers, it added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us