Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Airbus expects India orders to make up 6per cent of its total over next 20 years
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Airbus expects India orders to make up 6per cent of its total over next 20 years

Airbus expects India orders to make up 6per cent of its total over next 20 years

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus is picuted at the Airbus facility in Montoir-de-Bretagne near Saint-Nazaire, France, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

24 Mar 2022 02:23PM (Updated: 24 Mar 2022 02:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HYDERABAD, India : Airbus SE said on Thursday it expects Indian airlines to order 2,210 jetliners over the next 20 years, making up about 6per cent of the European manufacturer's projected global deliveries over that period.

The world's largest civil planemaker expects 1,770 deliveries of narrow-body planes such as its best-selling A320, which make up the bulk of the Indian market, with the remainder being wide-body planes, Brent McBratney, head of airline marketing for India and South Asia, said at an air show.

Proliferation of low-cost carriers has spurred growth in narrow-body planes in India, while long-haul travel is a largely untapped market, he told reporters. Airbus in November said it expects a market total of 39,020 jetliner deliveries over the next 20 years, fractionally lower than the 39,213 it forecast two years ago.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah and Chandini Monnappa; Editing by Rupam Jain and Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us