Airbus finalises deal to sell seven A350 freighters to Singapore Airlines

SINGAPORE: Airbus SE said on Wednesday (Feb 16) it has finalised a deal to sell seven A350 freighters to Singapore Airlines (SIA), in a deal that would make it the first airline to operate the new model.

Singapore Airlines had in December said it had signed a provisional agreement to buy the freighters.

"The order underscores the importance of the cargo market to the SIA Group," Goh Choon Phong, the airline's CEO, said in a statement. "These new-generation aircraft will substantially increase our operating efficiencies and reduce our fuel burn."