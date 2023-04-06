Airbus to open new China assembly line, gets plane order nod

BEIJING: Airbus agreed on Thursday (Apr 6) to open a new assembly line in China, doubling its capacity in the world's second-largest aviation market, as it won the green light from Beijing to go ahead with 160 previously announced plane orders.

CEO Guillaume Faury signed the agreements in front of reporters during a state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Beijing.

Airbus last year reported the sale of 292 aircraft to China, where commercial airplane deals must be endorsed by the government before aircraft can be delivered.

The new "general terms agreement" allows for the delivery of 160 aircraft, Macron's office said in a statement.

However, the lack of new business falls short of some expectations before the trip, which an official in Macron's office had earlier said would not merely consist of repackaging earlier announcements.

Industry sources said Airbus was continuing to negotiate new plane orders on the sidelines of Macron's trip, but no immediate announcement was expected.

China used to split jet purchase deals between Airbus and Boeing but deals with the US planemaker have slowed amid rising tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Airbus has been assembling A320-family planes in the northern port city of Tianjin since 2008.

Existing plans call for a capacity of six planes a month, according to a previous industrial accord announced in 2018.

The new line will double this capacity on paper, depending on the type and complexity of the model being assembled.

China represents more than 20 per cent of the aircraft market and is also bringing its own competing plane, the C919, into service.

Chinese air travel is rebounding after extended COVID-19 lockdowns, with domestic traffic back to pre-pandemic levels since March, while international traffic is at about 30 per cent of 2019 levels.