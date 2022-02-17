Airbus posts record profit, eyes more deliveries in 2022

PARIS: European aircraft giant Airbus posted record profits in 2021 after two years of losses as it cruises past the pandemic-induced crisis in the travel industry, company results showed on Thursday (Feb 17).

Net profit surged to €4.2 billion with deliveries of aircraft rising 8 per cent to 611 planes, Airbus said in an earnings statement.

Signalling its optimistic outlook for the future, the company is targeting 720 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2022, an 18 per cent increase.

"2021 was a year of transition, where our attention shifted from navigating the pandemic towards recovery and growth," Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury said in the earning statement.

"Thanks to the resilience and efforts of our teams, customers and suppliers, we delivered remarkable full-year results," he said.

The good results were due to the higher number of deliveries, good performance of the company's helicopter, defence and space businesses, and efforts to contain costs, Faury said.

Deliveries are an important gauge of profitability in the aviation industry as clients pay most of their bills when they receive their orders.

In its guidance for 2022, Airbus said it "assumes no further disruptions to the world economy, air traffic, the Company's internal operations, and its ability to deliver products and services," Airbus said.

Airbus will return profits to shareholders with plans to offer a dividend payment of €1.50 per share. No dividends were paid in the past two years.

Its rival, US aerospace giant Boeing, has not fared as well as it fell into a third straight annual loss in 2021, with mounting costs connected to delayed delivers of its widebody 787 aircraft and costlier production processes.