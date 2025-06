PARIS :The top supply chain executive at planemaker Airbus, procurement chief Juergen Westermeier, has been appointed to run the group's operations in India and South Asia from Sept 1, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

His successor is "subject to further notice," the memo said.

Airbus declined to comment on internal appointments.

A person close to the company said the move was not linked to the recent supply chain situation which had in any case begun to stabilise.