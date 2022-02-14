Airbus upbeat on freighter sales, plays down supply chain fears

SINGAPORE :Airbus voiced optimism on Monday about sales of a new A350 freighter after rival Boeing launched a competing cargo version of its future 777X jetliner.

"Yes, you can expect to see more orders for the A350 freighter," Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer said on the eve of the Singapore Airshow, but declined to give a timeline.

Scherer also said he was not fundamentally concerned about supply chain problems when asked whether supplies of Russian titanium could be swept up in any sanctions dispute with the West resulting from tensions over Ukraine.

The planemaker meanwhile said it had firmed up orders from two airlines that had placed provisional commitments - an order for 20 A220 small jetliners from leasing company Aviation Capital Group, a subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corp, and an order for 28 A320neo jets from Kuwaiti carrier Jazeeera Airways.

(Reporting by Chen Lin, writing by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely and Tomasz Janowski)