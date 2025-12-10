Logo
Logo

Business

Airbus wins €50 million contract to deploy French military AI
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Airbus wins €50 million contract to deploy French military AI

Airbus wins €50 million contract to deploy French military AI

FILE PHOTO: The Airbus logo is displayed at the Parc des Expositions de Paris-Nord-Villepinte exhibition centre in Villepinte, near Paris, France, November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

10 Dec 2025 06:22PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Dec 10 - Airbus has agreed a 50 million euros ($58 million) contract to incorporate artificial intelligence developed by the French Ministerial Agency for Defence AI (AMIAD) into weapons and information systems used by the French armed forces.

The contract's initial phase will focus on upgrading Spationav, the country's maritime surveillance system, by integrating AI to process satellite-derived data, the company said.

Future implementations are expected to extend across intelligence, cybersecurity, and the management of military telecommunications networks, as France aims to centralize all data collected from sensors in satellites, radars, and drones.

($1 = 0.8595 euros)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement