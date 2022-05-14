Aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation nears $7 billion deal for rival Goshawk, sources say

SMBC Aviation Capital, one of the world's biggest aircraft lessors, is nearing a deal to acquire smaller rival Goshawk for about $7 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The deal between the two privately held, Dublin, Ireland-based lessors could be announced as soon as next week, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. It would create a global aircraft leasing giant as consolidation sweeps the industry.

Last year, the world's two largest aircraft leasing companies, Ireland's AerCap and GE's leasing arm GECAS, merged in a deal worth more than $30 billion.

SMBC Aviation Capital, which is owned by a consortium including Japan's Sumitomo Corp and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, has a fleet of more than 750 owned, managed and committed aircraft, mostly Boeing and Airbus short-haul models, according to its website.

Goshawk, which is a 50-50 joint venture between Hong Kong-based conglomerate NWS Holdings Limited and Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited, has an owned, managed and committed fleet that consists of 222 aircraft, its website showed.

A spokesperson for SMBC Aviation Capital declined comment. Goshawk did not immediately respond to a comment request.

The trade publication AirFinance Journal first reported the talks between the two companies in November.

A flurry of deals has reshaped a global air finance industry that has attracted a huge swathe of capital in recent years.

The aviation investment arm of private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc agreed last year to buy aircraft leasing company Fly Leasing Ltd for $2.36 billion, including debt. In December, Carlyle's aviation arm also agreed to buy Irish leasing firm AMCK Aviation's portfolio of aircraft.