Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Aircraft lessor SMBC to buy rival Goshawk in $6.7 billion deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Aircraft lessor SMBC to buy rival Goshawk in $6.7 billion deal

Aircraft lessor SMBC to buy rival Goshawk in $6.7 billion deal

FILE PHOTO: SMBC Aviation Captial logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, May 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

16 May 2022 10:43PM (Updated: 16 May 2022 11:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBLIN :SMBC Aviation Capital, one of the world's top five aircraft lessors, agreed to buy smaller rival Goshawk Aviation for $6.7 billion in enterprise value, the two companies said on Monday.

The deal to create a combined company with 37 billion euros ($38.45 billion) in assets comes six months after AerCap Holdings NV consolidated its position as the world's largest aircraft lessor through its takeover of General Electric's leasing business.

SMBC, which is owned by a consortium including Japan's Sumitomo Corp and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, said it would become the second-largest global player by number of aircraft, including jets it currently has on order.

"We are undertaking this transaction at a strategic point in the cycle with a strong recovery building across the global airline industry and we expect the transaction to be accretive to SMBC Aviation Capital's return on capital," SMBC Chief Executive Officer Peter Barrett said in a statement.

SMBC said any Goshawk-owned aircraft that are located in Russia and subject to EU sanctions are excluded from the transaction.

Dublin-based Goshawk is a 50-50 joint venture between Hong Kong-based conglomerate NWS Holdings Ltd and Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Ltd.

The $30 billion AerCap acquisition was widely predicted to spur further consolidation in a sector that finances over half of the world's passenger jet output, in deals worth around $150 billion of aircraft every year.

($1 = 0.9624 euro)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us