Airline SAS says progress limited on latest turn-around plan

STOCKHOLM : Troubled airline SAS said on Friday its latest turn-around plan had hit snags and that discussions with creditors, shareholders and employee groups had only achieved limited success.

In February the airline said it aimed to fully transform its business, including its network, fleet, labour agreements and other cost structures, aiming to save 7.5 billion Swedish crowns ($766.54 million) a year by 2025/2026.

"Unfortunately, negotiations so far have produced limited results and there is a long way to go before SAS's management and board can say that the plan has been implemented successfully," the company said in a statement.

It gave no further details.

The airline, in which Sweden and Denmark each hold a stake of around 22 per cent, secured a 3 billion crown rescue deal from the two governments in 2020 to keep afloat during pandemic, which virtually shut down the air travel industry.

The airline reported a net loss of 6.5 billion crowns in its financial year 2020/2021 following a 9.2 billion loss the year before.

($1 = 9.7842 Swedish crowns)