Airlines to cut international passenger flights to and from China for new season

BEIJING: China will allow 408 scheduled international passenger flights to and from the country per week in the winter season ending in March next year, down from 644 in the summer season, China's aviation regulator said on Friday (Oct 29).

That is down 21.1 per cent from a year ago when international travel remained heavily depressed due to the surging COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement will likely douse hopes for any immediate reopening of Chinese borders as more and more countries reopen their economies. China has so far adopted a zero-COVID approach towards sporadic domestic outbreaks, which has far-reaching implications for the Chinese economy.

"The shift of season for international passenger flights will continue to be in line with the relevant requirements from epidemic prevention and control policy and transportation support," said the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) in a statement on its website.

It added that scheduled international flights, which could be reduced by later cancellations, for the new season would be 2.2 per cent of pre-COVID levels.

The CAAC said in August that weekly international flights were about 2 per cent of 2019 levels, as more flights were suspended amid a rising number of imported COVID-19 cases.

The total number of international flights, mostly cargo flights, stood at 6,172 per week, CAAC said on Friday.