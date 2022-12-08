Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Airtel only bidder in Nigeria's second 5G licensing round
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Airtel only bidder in Nigeria's second 5G licensing round

Airtel only bidder in Nigeria's second 5G licensing round

The logo of telecommunications company Airtel is pictured on a street in Abuja, Nigeria July 9, 2019. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo

08 Dec 2022 03:19AM (Updated: 08 Dec 2022 03:19AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ABUJA : Airtel Africa emerged as the sole bidder for a 5G high-speed spectrum licence in Nigeria's second round of licensing after another company failed to pay a deposit to continue with the auction, the regulator said on Wednesday.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) issued the country's first 5G licences to MTN Nigeria and Mafab Communications last year in December after the companies each paid $273.6 million.

NCC said Standard Network & Connections Limited failed to pay the required "intention to bid deposit," leaving Airtel the only bidder.

The regulator has set a reserve price of $273.6 million for the new 5G spectrum licence with a tenure of 10 years.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.