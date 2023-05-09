Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Airwallex expands to Israel, seeks cyber security acquisitions
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Airwallex expands to Israel, seeks cyber security acquisitions

Airwallex expands to Israel, seeks cyber security acquisitions

FILE PHOTO: An Airwallex logo is pictured at the Money 20/20 Asia Fintech Trade Show in Singapore March 21, 2019. 2019. REUTERS/Anshuman Daga

09 May 2023 05:07PM (Updated: 09 May 2023 06:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JERUSALEM : Global payments firm Airwallex said on Tuesday it was opening an office in Israel this week as part of plans to expand in the Middle East and globally.

Founded in Australia, the financial technology company said its Israeli operations, which will begin on Thursday, would be a first step towards expanding across Europe, the Middle East and Africa in 2023. It already serves a number of Israeli businesses.

Or Liban, who will head the company's Israel operations, said the country's high-tech ecosystem, in which startups look to be global from the outset, was a main factor in expanding to Tel Aviv.

"There's quite a lot of startups that might be relevant for our mergers and acquisition strategy, namely around cyber security, fraud detection, threat prevention. It's a very vibrant ecosystem," Liban told Reuters.

He noted that while there were no deals currently in the works, there were many opportunities for the company.

Airwallex is valued at $5.5 billion and has raised $900 million from investors including Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia, Tencent, Square Peg, Lone Pine Capital and 1835i and processes more than $50 billion in transactions a year.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.