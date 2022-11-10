Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Alameda Research to wind down trading, founder Sam Bankman-Fried says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Alameda Research to wind down trading, founder Sam Bankman-Fried says

Alameda Research to wind down trading, founder Sam Bankman-Fried says

FILE PHOTO: FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried poses for a picture, in an unspecified location, in this undated handout picture, obtained by Reuters on July 5, 2022. FTX/Handout via REUTERS

10 Nov 2022 10:35PM (Updated: 10 Nov 2022 10:35PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Trading firm Alameda Research is winding down operations, founder Sam Bankman-Fried said in a tweet on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.