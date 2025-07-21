Logo
Logo

Business

Alaska Airlines grounds all flights after IT outage disrupts systems
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Alaska Airlines grounds all flights after IT outage disrupts systems

Alaska Airlines grounds all flights after IT outage disrupts systems

FILE PHOTO: Alaska Airlines commercial airplanes are shown parked off to the side of the airport in San Diego, California, U.S. January 18, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake/ File Photo

21 Jul 2025 12:48PM (Updated: 21 Jul 2025 12:49PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

U.S. carrier Alaska Airlines grounded all of its flights after experiencing an IT outage on Sunday that impacted its systems, the company said, without specifying the nature of the outage.

"At approximately 8 p.m. Pacific on Sunday (0300 GMT on Monday), Alaska Airlines experienced an IT outage that's impacting our operations. We requested a temporary, system-wide ground stop for Alaska and Horizon Air flights," Alaska said in an emailed statement to Reuters on Sunday evening.

The Seattle-based airline said there would be residual impacts to its operations throughout the evening, without providing more specific details.

The FAA did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment outside regular business hours.

The FAA status page showed all destinations being impacted by the ground stop of Alaska's mainline aircraft, and Horizon's ground stop.

Alaska Air Group maintains an operational fleet of 238 Boeing 737 aircraft, and 87 Embraer 175 aircraft, according to its website.

In June, Alaska Air Group-owned Hawaiian Airlines said some of its IT systems were disrupted by a hack. Alaska Air Group said it was still determining the financial impact of the hack.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement