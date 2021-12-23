Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Albemarle joins newly formed lithium industry body
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Albemarle joins newly formed lithium industry body

Albemarle joins newly formed lithium industry body

FILE PHOTO: A sign at the approach road leads to Albemarle's lithium evaporation ponds at its facility in Silver Peak, Nevada, U.S., January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Ernest Scheyder

23 Dec 2021 06:19AM (Updated: 23 Dec 2021 06:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The International Lithium Association (ILiA) said it added Albemarle Corp as a founding core member to the newly formed industry association.

Albemarle, the world's largest producer of lithium for electric vehicles, is the latest to join ILiA after mining giants including Rio Tinto and BASF.

ILiA was formed earlier this year to address common challenges in the lithium supply chain amid a rise in demand for the battery metal for electric vehicles, according to the trade group.

The five original founding members of ILiA - SQM, Ganfeng Lithium AMG Brazil, Orocobre and Pilbara Minerals - account for more than half of the world's lithium output.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us