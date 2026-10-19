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Albert Heijn online deliveries to stay offline until at least Thursday after cyber incident
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Albert Heijn online deliveries to stay offline until at least Thursday after cyber incident

Albert Heijn online deliveries to stay offline until at least Thursday after cyber incident

Bags of sugar are displayed at Albert Heijn supermarket in Eindhoven, Netherlands, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

19 Oct 2026 04:47PM
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AMSTERDAM, Oct 19 : Ahold Delhaize's Albert Heijn, the largest supermarket chain in the Netherlands, will not resume online deliveries before Thursday at the earliest, according to a message in its app on Monday, extending to at least 11 days an outage caused by what the company has called a "cybersecurity incident".

• Websites and delivery services of the company's Dutch and US chains remained offline on Monday, a week after the incident prompted it to shut down some of its own IT systems

• Collectively, the US brands, which include Stop & Shop, Giant Food, Hannaford and Food Lion, form one of the largest food retailers in the United States

• Deliveries at the Belgian Delhaize chain were resumed over the weekend

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• Ahold said on Friday it was working on a "controlled relaunch" of several systems

• The company has so far declined to share details of the incident, saying investigations are ongoing

• It has said there was no evidence that any customer data had been stolen

• Physical stores of several chains have remained open, but have struggled with supplies as distribution channels were also affected

Source: Reuters
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