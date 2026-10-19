Albert Heijn online deliveries to stay offline until at least Thursday after cyber incident

AMSTERDAM, Oct 19 : Ahold Delhaize's Albert Heijn, the largest supermarket chain in the Netherlands, will not resume online deliveries before Thursday at the earliest, according to a message in its app on Monday, extending to at least 11 days an outage caused by what the company has called a "cybersecurity incident".

• Websites and delivery services of the company's Dutch and US chains remained offline on Monday, a week after the incident prompted it to shut down some of its own IT systems

• Collectively, the US brands, which include Stop & Shop, Giant Food, Hannaford and Food Lion, form one of the largest food retailers in the United States

• Deliveries at the Belgian Delhaize chain were resumed over the weekend

• Ahold said on Friday it was working on a "controlled relaunch" of several systems

• The company has so far declined to share details of the incident, saying investigations are ongoing

• It has said there was no evidence that any customer data had been stolen

• Physical stores of several chains have remained open, but have struggled with supplies as distribution channels were also affected