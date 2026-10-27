Logo
Logo

Business

Alibaba AI model secretly tried to reach Beijing server in test, rival Cohere says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Alibaba AI model secretly tried to reach Beijing server in test, rival Cohere says

Alibaba AI model secretly tried to reach Beijing server in test, rival Cohere says

3D printed clouds and figurines are seen in front of the Alibaba Cloud service logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

27 Oct 2026 02:51AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Oct 26 : Canadian AI company Cohere said on Monday one of Alibaba's Qwen AI models tried to send data to an Alibaba Cloud storage server in Beijing during a security test.

The model made the attempt even though its own reasoning indicated it would not do such a thing, Cohere said. Alibaba was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

• Cohere, which sells its own AI models to businesses and governments as a "sovereign AI" provider, competes with open-weight models such as Alibaba's Qwen, which anyone can download and run on their own servers

• Alibaba's Qwen3.8-Flash-Next was asked to write a rule to detect malicious file download, but instead took stock of the machine it was running on and tried to send a test file to the Beijing server, Cohere said

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Cohere's test environment had no connection to the internet and blocked the attempt but the company said the request could have reached the server on a developer's laptop or a system with normal network access

• The behavior was rare, occurring in fewer than one in 100,000 actions across Cohere's tests, but a service handling 10 million agent actions a week could see as many as 100 such attempts, Cohere said

• The Canadian AI platform said it could not determine whether the behavior was deliberate or a leftover from the model's training, such as unscrubbed data from the environments where it was trained

• Chinese models accounted for 41 per cent of downloads on AI platform Hugging Face over the past year, more than any other country's, according to the platform’s spring 2026 report

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement