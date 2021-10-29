Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Alibaba-backed Best to sell China express delivery business in US$1.1 billion deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Alibaba-backed Best to sell China express delivery business in US$1.1 billion deal

Alibaba-backed Best to sell China express delivery business in US$1.1 billion deal

FILE PHOTO: A BEST Inc logo is seen at one of the company's Shanghai warehouses in Shanghai, China November 8, 2017. Picture taken November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Brenda Goh

29 Oct 2021 07:19PM (Updated: 29 Oct 2021 08:23PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Alibaba-backed Best Inc said on Friday (Oct 29) it would sell its express delivery business in China to J&T Express Co Ltd in a deal valued at about 6.8 billion yuan (US$1.06 billion).

"In light of the unexpected ongoing challenges from COVID-19 and evolving industry dynamics, we believe this transaction allows us to better capitalize on our strengths by focusing on supply chain-based logistics solutions," Best Chief Executive Johnny Chou said.

The logistics firm estimates it can net about US$600 million from the sale which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

Reuters had reported in January New York-listed Best was considering selling itself as part of a strategic review.

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us