Alibaba beats revenue estimates as lockdowns spur online demand
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing, China January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

26 May 2022 07:07PM (Updated: 26 May 2022 07:10PM)
:China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Thursday beat market expectations for fourth-quarter revenue, powered by demand for its ecommerce and cloud services as lockdowns in the country's biggest cities forced offices to shift to remote work.

U.S-listed Alibaba shares, which have lost roughly a third of their value so far this year, were up about 2 per cent in premarket trading.

The e-commerce giant's strong results come as Beijing extends support to its tech companies to avoid a hit from new COVID-19 outbreaks.

Demand for online services ranging from shopping to cloud-based products has skyrocketed in China as strict lockdowns prompt people to work, shop and keep themselves entertained from homes.

Revenue in the cloud computing division rose 12 per cent to 18.97 billion yuan in the reported quarter. At the core commerce unit, its largest, revenue rose 8 per cent to 140.33 billion yuan.

Overall, revenue rose 9 per cent to 204.05 billion yuan ($30.35 billion) in the quarter. Analysts on average had expected revenue of 199.25 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 6.7240 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

