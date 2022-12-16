Logo
Business

Alibaba co-founder Joseph Tsai to reduce stake in company- Bloomberg News
Business

Alibaba co-founder Joseph Tsai to reduce stake in company- Bloomberg News

Alibaba co-founder Joseph Tsai to reduce stake in company- Bloomberg News
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing, China Jan. 5, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Alibaba co-founder Joseph Tsai to reduce stake in company- Bloomberg News
FILE PHOTO: A file photo showing the logo of Morgan Stanley is seen in New York January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
16 Dec 2022 08:34PM (Updated: 16 Dec 2022 08:34PM)
Alibaba co-founder and executive vice chairman Joseph Tsai has indicated he plans to sell part of his stake in the company through Morgan Stanley, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

A holding company for Tsai filed this month to sell 3 million of the Chinese firm's American depositary receipts - which make up roughly 8 per cent of his holding, Bloomberg reported, citing data from The Washington Service - a provider of insider trading data, adding that the document indicated a trading plan.

The stake is worth about $260 million, based on Thursday's closing price, according to the Bloomberg report.

Alibaba and Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The holding company, Blue Pool Capital, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Source: Reuters

