Business

Alibaba exec says reports that it plans to invest in DeepSeek are untrue - The Paper
FILE PHOTO: The DeepSeek app is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

07 Feb 2025 08:14PM
SHANGHAI : An Alibaba executive has denied reports that the Chinese e-commerce giant intends to invest in DeepSeek, Chinese news outlet The Paper reported on Friday.

The Paper cited a post that Yan Qiao, a vice president at Alibaba, made on her personal WeChat moments feed where she said "as a fellow Chinese and Hangzhou company, we applaud DeepSeek, but news circulating that Alibaba will invest in DeepSeek is fake news."

Earlier on Friday, other Chinese media outlets said there were rumours that Alibaba planned to invest $1 billion into DeepSeek.

Source: Reuters
