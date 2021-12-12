Alibaba fires employee who accused former co-worker of sexual assault: Report

BEIJING: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding has dismissed a female employee who accused a former co-worker of sexual assault earlier this year, government-backed newspaper Dahe Daily reported late on Saturday (Dec 11).

Dahe Daily interviewed the employee, saying she had received notification of termination at the end of November, and published a copy of what she said was her termination letter.

The letter said the employee had spread false information about being assaulted and about the company not handling the case. It added this "caused strong social concern and had a bad impact on the company".

"I have not made any mistakes, and certainly will not accept this result, and in the future will use legal means to protect my rights and interests," the newspaper quoted the employee as saying in the interview.

Alibaba did not respond to a request for comment outside of working hours. A lawyer for the employee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.