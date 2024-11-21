Alibaba integrates e-commerce platforms into a single business unit

SHANGHAI : Alibaba Group will integrate all of its e-commerce platforms into a single business unit to be called the Alibaba E-commerce Business Group, it said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

It marks the first time the group's domestic Chinese e-commerce group and its international e-commerce platforms will be integrated.

The new group brings together the Taobao and Tmall Group and the Alibaba International Digital Commerce (AIDC) Group - which operated platforms including cross-border player AliExpress and wholesale B2B site Alibaba.com, in addition to second-hand platform Xianyu.

AIDC chief Jiang Fan, a former head of Tmall who was demoted in 2020 following an online scandal, has been tapped to lead the new unit. He will report to Alibaba Group CEO Eddie Wu.