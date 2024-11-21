Logo
Business

Alibaba integrates e-commerce platforms into a single business unit
Business

Alibaba integrates e-commerce platforms into a single business unit

21 Nov 2024 06:13PM (Updated: 21 Nov 2024 06:29PM)
SHANGHAI : Alibaba Group will integrate all of its e-commerce platforms into a single business unit to be called the Alibaba E-commerce Business Group, it said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

It marks the first time the group's domestic Chinese e-commerce group and its international e-commerce platforms will be integrated.

The new group brings together the Taobao and Tmall Group and the Alibaba International Digital Commerce (AIDC) Group - which operated platforms including cross-border player AliExpress and wholesale B2B site Alibaba.com, in addition to second-hand platform Xianyu.

AIDC chief Jiang Fan, a former head of Tmall who was demoted in 2020 following an online scandal, has been tapped to lead the new unit. He will report to Alibaba Group CEO Eddie Wu.

Source: Reuters

