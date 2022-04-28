Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Alibaba looks to expand Southeast Asian arm Lazada to Europe - sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Alibaba looks to expand Southeast Asian arm Lazada to Europe - sources

28 Apr 2022 03:16PM (Updated: 28 Apr 2022 03:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI : Alibaba Group plans to expand its Southeast Asian arm, Lazada, to Europe, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the Chinese e-commerce company seeks further overseas growth amid slowing opportunities at home.

The move comes months after Alibaba's logistics arm, Cainiao, opened a central hub for European sales in Belgium.

Alibaba is already present in Europe through its global e-commerce platform, AliExpress, which mainly targets consumers looking for such goods from Chinese manufacturers as smartphone accessories and clothing.

Lazada plans to target local European vendors, while AliExpress will continue to focus mainly on cross-border sales from China, one of the sources told Reuters. Lazada Thailand CEO James Dong will help spearhead the initiative, that person said.

Alibaba overseas commerce head Jiang Fan visited Singapore in April to discuss the expansion, the same source added.

Lazada and Alibaba did not immediately respond to requests from Reuters for comment.

The sources did not specify which European countries Lazada intended to expand to. The details were being finalised, they said. They declined to be identified, as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

In China, Alibaba has faced strong competition from such rivals as Pinduoduo Inc and ByteDance subsidiary Douyin, while new regulations have limited opportunities for expansion. Lazada was founded in 2012 by Germany's Rocket Internet technology incubator to become Southeast Asia's answer to Amazon.com Inc. Alibaba acquired a controlling stake in it for about $1 billion in 2016 in what was the Chinese firm's biggest foreign deal at the time.

Alibaba said in December it had set targets for the Southeast Asian marketplace of $100 billion in gross merchandise volume and 300 million users.

Lazada generated $21 billion in gross merchandise volume in the year to end-September 2021 and had 159 million users, as competition intensified with larger rival Shopee, owned by Sea Ltd.

Shopee itself has expanded globally, entering such markets as Poland, Spain and France last year. But it withdrew from India and France in March, facing a weak growth outlook.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us