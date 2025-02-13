Alibaba to partner with Apple on AI features, sending shares surging

SHANGHAI: Alibaba Chairman Joe Tsai said on Thursday (Feb 13) the company will partner with Apple on AI for iPhones sold in the China market, sending the Hong Kong-listed shares of the Chinese tech giant soaring over 9 per cent to a three-year high.

"They talked to a number of companies in China. In the end they chose to do business with us. They want to use our AI to power their phones. We feel extremely honoured to do business with a great company like Apple," Tsai said at the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

The Hong Kong-listed shares of Alibaba jumped as much as 9.2 per cent to HK$124.3, their highest since January 2022.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The AI integration comes at a critical time for Apple, which has faced declining iPhone sales in China amid growing competition from domestic rivals, particularly Huawei.