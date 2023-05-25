Logo
Business

Alibaba says to hire this year, refuting layoff rumours
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing, China, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

25 May 2023 09:12PM (Updated: 25 May 2023 09:34PM)
SHANGHAI :Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Thursday it planned to hire 15,000 people this year, dismissing rumours circulating on Chinese social media in recent days that the company planned to cut 20 per cent of its workers.

In a post on the firm's official Weibo account, Alibaba said that among the 15,000, more than 3,000 people would be newly-graduated students.

"Talent movement is what all enterprises have been doing. In Alibaba, talents have been coming in and out, moving normally," the company said in the Weibo post.

Alibaba's cloud unit has started a round of downsizing that will impact 7 per cent of the staff as it streamlines its business in preparation for an IPO, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

