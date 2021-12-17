Logo
Alibaba says to provide commerce segment earnings breakdown
FILE PHOTO: Employees stand next to a glass door with logos of Alibaba during a media tour organised by government officials at the company's headquarters on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

17 Dec 2021 10:04PM (Updated: 17 Dec 2021 10:02PM)
SHANGHAI : China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will provide a breakdown of its commerce segment in earnings, CFO Maggie Wu said in an investor presentation on Friday.

In the future, the company will break down the category into four sub-categories - China commerce, which includes its major domestic-facing e-commerce platforms; international commerce, which will include Lazada, AliExpress, and other overseas-facing sites; local-based services, which will include its food delivery service Ele.me and its mapping service; and Cainiao, its logistics division.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

