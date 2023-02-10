Logo
Business

Alibaba sells out of India's Paytm - ANI
Business

Alibaba sells out of India's Paytm - ANI

Alibaba sells out of India's Paytm - ANI
FILE PHOTO: A QR code of Paytm is seen at a mobile repairing shop in Kolkata, India, November 9, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Alibaba sells out of India's Paytm - ANI
FILE PHOTO: The interface of Indian payments app Paytm is seen in front of its logo displayed in this illustration picture taken July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo
10 Feb 2023 06:37PM (Updated: 10 Feb 2023 06:39PM)
BENGALURU : China's Alibaba Group has sold its remaining stake in Indian digital payments firm Paytm through a block deal, India's ANI reported on Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

Paytm's stock tumbled as much as 9.3 per cent to 640 rupees.

Over 22.8 million shares of Paytm, or about 3.5 per cent of the company's total share capital, changed hands in 15 blocks at a price between 690.25 rupees and 655 rupees as of 10:54 a.m. IST (0524 GMT), according to Refinitiv data.

Paytm and Alibaba did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

In January, Alibaba sold a 3.1 per cent stake in the company through a block deal worth $125 million, a source with direct knowledge of the matter had told Reuters. Before that, the Chinese firm had a 6.26 per cent stake in Paytm.

Source: Reuters

