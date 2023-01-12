Logo
Business

Alibaba sells Paytm stake worth $125 million via block deal - source
Business

Alibaba sells Paytm stake worth $125 million via block deal - source

Alibaba sells Paytm stake worth $125 million via block deal - source

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with the Paytm logo is placed on a laptop in this illustration taken on July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

12 Jan 2023 05:19PM (Updated: 12 Jan 2023 05:19PM)
BENGALURU : China's Alibaba Group sold a 3.1 per cent stake in Indian digital payments firm Paytm worth $125 million through a block deal on Thursday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Alibaba, which held a 6.26 per cent stake in Paytm as at end-September, sold the stake at 536.95 rupees apiece, the source said.

Paytm's stock fell as much as 8.8 per cent to 528 rupees in afternoon trading, and was last down 5.8 per cent as of 2:37 p.m. IST.

Morgan Stanley advised Alibaba on the deal, the source said.

Alibaba and Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Source: Reuters

