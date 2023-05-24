Logo
Business

Alibaba's 'Three Kingdom Tactics' ordered to pay NetEase over copyright
Business

Alibaba's 'Three Kingdom Tactics' ordered to pay NetEase over copyright

Alibaba's 'Three Kingdom Tactics' ordered to pay NetEase over copyright
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing, China, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Alibaba's 'Three Kingdom Tactics' ordered to pay NetEase over copyright
FILE PHOTO: The logo of internet technology company Netease is seen at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, also known as ChinaJoy, in Shanghai, China July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
24 May 2023 12:37PM
BEIJING : Alibaba's "Three Kingdoms Tactics" mobile game has been ordered by a Chinese court to pay NetEase Inc 50 million yuan ($7.23 million) in compensation over copyright infringement, according to a statement from NetEase.

A Weibo account belonging to Alibaba's hugely popular game said it would appeal the court decision, and that the game will continue to operate.

It would be one of the heftiest fines issued by a court in China involving video games.

($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Repoorting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

