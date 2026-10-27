Alibaba wins injunction against Pentagon contract restrictions tied to China blacklist

A US federal judge on Monday (Oct 27) granted Alibaba Group Holding's request for a preliminary injunction, ordering the US government not to deny Pentagon contracts to companies because they, their parent companies or subsidiaries do business with firms that engage in lobbying activities for the e-commerce giant.

Alibaba sued the US government in June after the Pentagon added it to a list of companies allegedly aiding China's military, alongside internet search provider Baidu, EV maker BYD and other major Chinese manufacturing and technology firms.

Monday's ruling means Alibaba will be able to retain US lobbyists who also represent Pentagon contractors, removing a potential obstacle to the company's efforts to challenge its designation as a Chinese military company.

Alibaba fired dozens of its Washington lobbyists after the Pentagon action in June, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter who was not authorised to speak to the media.

The designation does not impose formal sanctions, but restricts Pentagon contracts with listed companies and, from 2027, purchases of their products or services through third parties.

Other listed Chinese tech firms were also concerned about the designation's impact on international lobbying activities as well as the indirect procurement ban, which would completely remove Chinese products from US defence contractors' supply chains, the source added.

Alibaba has denied any military ties, saying its products and services are built for retail, logistics, and enterprise technology rather than defence or intelligence.

"The determinations have no basis in fact or law," Alibaba said in its lawsuit in June, seeking its removal from the list.